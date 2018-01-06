Augustana Women Cruise To 14-0

Vikings Beat Concordia-St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Already off to the best start in program history, the No. 12 ranked Augustana women’s basketball team posted their best start to a game this season, as the Vikings scored the first 12 points of Saturday’s contest with Concordia-St. Paul, and then cruised to an 85-66 win at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The perfect 14-0 start also includes a 10-0 record in Northern Sun play, while the Golden Bears close the weekend with a 4-10 overall record and a 1-7 mark in conference play.

The Vikings fast start led to a 25-9 Augustana lead after the first quarter, a lead that grew to 51-28 at halftime, a total that ties the Vikings season-high for first half points.

A strong third quarter that saw Augustana outscore the Golden Bears 23-17 assured the Vikings a wire-to-wire win, as the lead reached as many as 31 points. Concordia-St. Paul would cut into that lead against the Vikings bench, but never got closer than 19 points for the rest of the night.

Ten different Vikings scored in the game, three of them in double figures, led by Presley O’Farrell and her game-high 20 points. Logan O’Farrell added 17 points, while Naomi Rust finished with 16.

Brianna Miller led a trio of Golden Bears in double figures with 18 points, with Anna Schmitt adding 12 and Danielle Schaub 10 points off the bench in the loss.

The Vikings take their perfect record back on the road next weekend, with games at MSU Moorhead on Friday, and at Northern State on Saturday, which could be a battle between the NSIC North and South frontrunners. Friday’s tilt tips at 6 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. start on Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics