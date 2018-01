BAREFOOT CLASSIC-Dakota Valley Downs Irene-Wakonda

Panthers Win 62-51

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Dakota Valley downed Irene-Wakonda, ranked 4th in Class B, 62-51 at the Samaritans Feet Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday evening in Sioux Falls. The Panthers’ were led by Paul Bruns 16 points while Irene-Wakonda’s Tate Gale led all scorers with 19 points.

