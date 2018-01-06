BAREFOOT CLASSIC-Dramatic Double OT Win Nets Langford’s Raasch 500th Career Win

Langford Beats Lower Brule 62-61

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Langford delivered head coach Paul Raasch his 500th career victory in dramatic fashion.

Mason Larson’s layup late in double overtime was the difference in Langford’s 62-61 win over Lower Brule at the Samaritans Feet Barefoot Classic in the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Larson led all scorers with 27 points. Shane Sazue led Lower Brule with 17.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!