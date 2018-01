BAREFOOT CLASSIC-Viborg-Hurley Hands Bon Homme First Loss

Cougars Win 61-45

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Viborg-Hurley improved to 6-1, while handing Bon Homme their first loss (5-1), with a 61-45 win in boys’ basketball action on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon in the Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic.

V-H’s Quinn Doorn led all scorers with 21 points while Joey Slama paced Bon Homme with 20 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!