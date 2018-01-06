Scoreboard Friday, January 5th

Scores For Friday, January 5, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2018

NBA
Boston 91, Timberwolves 84

NBA G-League
Skyforce 128, Iowa 103

Mens’ College Basketball
MSU-Mankato 94, Augustana 91 (*Final in OT)

Winona State 78, SMSU 75

Northern State 71, Mary 55

Sioux Falls 77, Upper Iowa 72

Dickinson State 79, Dakota State 71

Presentation 70, Waldorft 65

Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 79, MSU-Mankato 60

Northern State 67, Mary 49

Sioux Falls 60, Upper Iowa 46

Winona State 61, SMSU 46

Dakota State 85, Dickinson State 50

Presentation 65, Waldorf 55

College Wrestling
SDSU 30, Oregon State 13

HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 70, Edmunds Central 19

Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Redfield/Doland 46

Arlington 59, Estelline 28

Bon Homme 62, Wagner 41

Brandon Valley 80, Brookings 49

Bridgewater-Emery 92, Freeman 57

Burke/South Central 60, Centerville 35

Castlewood 72, Wilmot 32

Champlin Park, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 43

Colman-Egan 57, DeSmet 37

Colome 62, Lyman 50

Crazy Horse 37, Dupree 33

Crow Creek 76, McLaughlin 60

Dell Rapids 90, Chamberlain 44

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Deubrook 58

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43

Ethan 75, Wessington Springs 36

Hamlin 48, Groton Area 44

Hill City 61, Edgemont 13

Hopkins, Minn. 93, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59

Irene-Wakonda 73, Gayville-Volin 33

Kadoka Area 63, New Underwood 38

Lemmon 55, Newell 47

Little Wound 71, Todd County 60

Madison 76, Tea Area 59

Menno 62, Alcester-Hudson 31

Northwestern 63, Florence/Henry 46

Potter County 66, Mobridge-Pollock 56

Rapid City Central 64, Aberdeen Central 60

Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre 57

Scotland 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 38

Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 55

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Britton-Hecla 56

Vermillion 56, Parkston 45

Wakpala 59, McIntosh 52

Warner 55, Eureka/Bowdle 31

Watertown 70, Yankton 48

White River 77, St. Francis Indian 56

Winner 56, Bennett County 28

Rock Valley 80, Sibley-Ocheyedan 55

Sheldon 57, West Lyon, Inwood 52

Sioux Center 83, Boyden-Hull 50

Unity Christian, Orange City 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 35

Western Christian, Hull 82, Cherokee, Washington 39

Adrian 58, Edgerton 32

Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena 51

Marshall 78, Pipestone 45

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Central Minnesota Christian 27

Southwest Minnesota Christian 91, Fulda 71

Worthington 79, Redwood Valley 77

Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Howard 62, Chester 53, OT

McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 49

Semifinal
Flandreau 80, Baltic 52

Sioux Valley 70, Parker 40

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 57, Rapid City Central 47

Aberdeen Christian 42, Edmunds Central 39

Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 64

Dell Rapids 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46

Dupree 68, Crazy Horse 34

Ethan 74, Wessington Springs 9

Faith 65, Bowman County, N.D. 40

Hamlin 62, Groton Area 18

Hill City 54, Edgemont 36

Hopkins, Minn. 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38

Irene-Wakonda 60, Gayville-Volin 28

Lemmon 60, Newell 58, OT

Lennox 73, Platte-Geddes 24

Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 36

Spearfish 48, Hot Springs 16

St. Thomas More 61, Tea Area 34

Sully Buttes 55, Highmore-Harrold 35

Sunshine Bible Academy 59, Iroquois 21

Tiospa Zina Tribal 44, Britton-Hecla 16

Vermillion 48, Parkston 17

Wagner 57, Bon Homme 54

Warner 53, Eureka/Bowdle 24

Waverly-South Shore 46, Leola/Frederick 41

Webster 59, Deuel 54

Yankton 59, Watertown 39

Rock Valley 47, Sibley-Ocheyedan 33

Sioux Center 67, Boyden-Hull 40

Unity Christian, Orange City 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34

West Lyon, Inwood 57, Sheldon 29

Sioux City, West 59, West Sioux, Hawarden 48

Luverne 66, Windom 46

Pipestone 43, Marshall 42

Redwood Valley 49, Worthington 42

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Central Minnesota Christian 44

HS Wrestling
Brandon Valley 40, Huron 26

HS Gymnastics
Chamberlain Quad
1.  Mitchell (136.400)

2.  Parkston/Ethan/Hanson (131)

3.  Chamberlain (125.900)

4.  Wagner (122.600)

5.  Montrose (35)

