Scoreboard Friday, January 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2018
NBA
Boston 91, Timberwolves 84
NBA G-League
Skyforce 128, Iowa 103
Mens’ College Basketball
MSU-Mankato 94, Augustana 91 (*Final in OT)
Winona State 78, SMSU 75
Northern State 71, Mary 55
Sioux Falls 77, Upper Iowa 72
Dickinson State 79, Dakota State 71
Presentation 70, Waldorft 65
Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 79, MSU-Mankato 60
Northern State 67, Mary 49
Sioux Falls 60, Upper Iowa 46
Winona State 61, SMSU 46
Dakota State 85, Dickinson State 50
Presentation 65, Waldorf 55
College Wrestling
SDSU 30, Oregon State 13
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 70, Edmunds Central 19
Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Redfield/Doland 46
Arlington 59, Estelline 28
Bon Homme 62, Wagner 41
Brandon Valley 80, Brookings 49
Bridgewater-Emery 92, Freeman 57
Burke/South Central 60, Centerville 35
Castlewood 72, Wilmot 32
Champlin Park, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 43
Colman-Egan 57, DeSmet 37
Colome 62, Lyman 50
Crazy Horse 37, Dupree 33
Crow Creek 76, McLaughlin 60
Dell Rapids 90, Chamberlain 44
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Deubrook 58
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Ethan 75, Wessington Springs 36
Hamlin 48, Groton Area 44
Hill City 61, Edgemont 13
Hopkins, Minn. 93, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59
Irene-Wakonda 73, Gayville-Volin 33
Kadoka Area 63, New Underwood 38
Lemmon 55, Newell 47
Little Wound 71, Todd County 60
Madison 76, Tea Area 59
Menno 62, Alcester-Hudson 31
Northwestern 63, Florence/Henry 46
Potter County 66, Mobridge-Pollock 56
Rapid City Central 64, Aberdeen Central 60
Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre 57
Scotland 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 38
Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 55
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Britton-Hecla 56
Vermillion 56, Parkston 45
Wakpala 59, McIntosh 52
Warner 55, Eureka/Bowdle 31
Watertown 70, Yankton 48
White River 77, St. Francis Indian 56
Winner 56, Bennett County 28
Rock Valley 80, Sibley-Ocheyedan 55
Sheldon 57, West Lyon, Inwood 52
Sioux Center 83, Boyden-Hull 50
Unity Christian, Orange City 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 35
Western Christian, Hull 82, Cherokee, Washington 39
Adrian 58, Edgerton 32
Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena 51
Marshall 78, Pipestone 45
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Central Minnesota Christian 27
Southwest Minnesota Christian 91, Fulda 71
Worthington 79, Redwood Valley 77
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Howard 62, Chester 53, OT
McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 49
Semifinal
Flandreau 80, Baltic 52
Sioux Valley 70, Parker 40
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 57, Rapid City Central 47
Aberdeen Christian 42, Edmunds Central 39
Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 64
Dell Rapids 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46
Dupree 68, Crazy Horse 34
Ethan 74, Wessington Springs 9
Faith 65, Bowman County, N.D. 40
Hamlin 62, Groton Area 18
Hill City 54, Edgemont 36
Hopkins, Minn. 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38
Irene-Wakonda 60, Gayville-Volin 28
Lemmon 60, Newell 58, OT
Lennox 73, Platte-Geddes 24
Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 36
Spearfish 48, Hot Springs 16
St. Thomas More 61, Tea Area 34
Sully Buttes 55, Highmore-Harrold 35
Sunshine Bible Academy 59, Iroquois 21
Tiospa Zina Tribal 44, Britton-Hecla 16
Vermillion 48, Parkston 17
Wagner 57, Bon Homme 54
Warner 53, Eureka/Bowdle 24
Waverly-South Shore 46, Leola/Frederick 41
Webster 59, Deuel 54
Yankton 59, Watertown 39
Rock Valley 47, Sibley-Ocheyedan 33
Sioux Center 67, Boyden-Hull 40
Unity Christian, Orange City 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Sheldon 29
Sioux City, West 59, West Sioux, Hawarden 48
Luverne 66, Windom 46
Pipestone 43, Marshall 42
Redwood Valley 49, Worthington 42
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Central Minnesota Christian 44
HS Wrestling
Brandon Valley 40, Huron 26
HS Gymnastics
Chamberlain Quad
1. Mitchell (136.400)
2. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson (131)
3. Chamberlain (125.900)
4. Wagner (122.600)
5. Montrose (35)