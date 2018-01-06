Sioux falls Home a Total Loss Following Saturday Morning Fire

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (from SFFR): At 11:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 2909 E Lacey Pl.

First arriving crews reported smoke and flames from the rear of a single family manufactured home. Due to the heavy involvement of fire on the interior of the home, crews began extinguishment of the fire from the exterior and moved to the interior after initial attack.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but crews remained on scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and to assist with investigation of fire origin.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks and four support vehicles and 20 fire personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by the Fire Department Chaplain, the Sioux Falls Police Department, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, Mid-American Energy, and Xcel Energy. The American Red Cross assisted in providing for the displaced family.

The fire is under investigation and the home is considered a total loss.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would remind residents to test their smoke detectors monthly, check the detector’s expiration date, and have an evacuation plan in place for your family.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire .