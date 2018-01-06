Sioux Falls Police Respond to Another Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday evening just before 8pm, the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the SpringHill Suites Marriot near 41st street and West Empire place for an armed robbery. KDLT was on the scene.

Police say the suspect is a black male, and 5’8″ to 5’10” tall. Police alleged he was wearing a blue over black coat when he entered a business and robbed the clerk of an undetermined amount of cash at gunpoint.

This is the second armed robbery in 24 hours in the neighborhood, as police also responded to robbery across the street on Thursday evening. Police have not commented on whether or not they suspect the robberies are related at this time.