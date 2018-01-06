South Dakota Man Convicted on Child Abuse, Assault and Child Pornography Charges

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A judge says a South Dakota man convicted on child abuse, assault and child pornography charges on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation must serve nearly 13 years in prison.

Chavez Spotted Horse, of Little Eagle, was sentenced to 76 months in prison on charges of child abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say the 41-year-old Spotted Horse beat an 11-year-old victim with a plastic kitchen spoon, a rod and a plastic hanger.

Spotted Horse was sentenced to 78 months on a charge of receipt of images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors. Investigators say he admitted to viewing and receiving child pornography over the internet on specialized websites.

The Standing Rock Reservation straddles the North and South Dakota border. Agencies from both states assisted in the investigation.