Stampede Stumble Against Last Place Madison

Herd Lose 6-4

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede came out on the wrong end of a wild, 6-4 contest to the Madison Capitols before 6,305 fans at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. Sioux Falls lost the back-and-forth battle despite outshooting Madison 39-21 on the night. Capitols forward Kamil Sadlocha tallied a hat-trick in the win for Madison. Mitchell Mattson and Kevin Conley both tallied a goal and an assist in the loss for the Herd while Mikhail Berdin stopped 12 of 17 shots in goal before being relieved by Jaxson Stauber who made two saves in the third period. The loss dropped the Herd’s record to 14-9-6 on the year and into a fourth place tie with Omaha.

The Stampede got off on the right foot, scoring 6:02 into the game when Mitchell Mattson tallied his seventh goal of the season. Kevin Conley sent a perfect pass into the slot for Mattson who one-timed the puck just under the crossbar and into the back of the net for a 1-0. The celebration would be short lived, however as Colin Felix responded three minutes later for Madison to tie the game 1-1 at the end of one. Sioux Falls outshot Madison 13-10.

Madison took their first lead of the night at 6:49 of the second period, on the power play, when Mick Messner’s pass went off a Stampede defenseman’s skate and into the back of the net. The Herd responded less than four minutes later when Jack St. Ivany sent a perfect backdoor pass to Reid Stefanson who quickly flipped the puck into the net to tie the game 2-2. Two minutes later the Capitols regained their lead when Ludwig Stenlund lifted the puck past Berdin and into the upper right-hand corner of the net for a 3-2 advantage. The Stampede would come back at 14:15 when Khristian Acosta scored on the power play. Acosta took a pass at the side of the goal from Nolan Walker and wristed it off the pads of Madison goaltender Dryden McKay. It appeared the game would remain tied heading into the intermission, but Stefanson got flagged for tripping and Madison cashed in 27 seconds remaining to regain the lead at 4-3. The Herd trailed despite outshooting the Captiols 15-5 in the period.

Madison made it a two-goal game just 4:54 into the third period when Kamil Sadlocha snuck free in front of the net and slipped the puck past Berdin for a 5-3 advantage. That goal sent Berdin to the bench and Jaxson Stauber into the game. Things got interesting later in the period as Artem Ivanyuzhenkov drove to the Madison net with the puck and crashed into the goaltender McKay drawing a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct. The Stampede wouldn’t back down though and pulled within a goal when Mitchell Mattson stole the puck and brought the puck into the Madison zone where he found Kevin Conley in front of the goal who quickly knocked the puck home to make it a 5-4 game at 13:29 of the third. Sioux Falls nearly tied it with just over two and a half minutes remaining when Adam Dawe broke free in front of the net, but was tripped and unable to get the shot off. No penalty was called and the Capitols would eventually seal the game with an empty net goal with 12 seconds remaining to take the game 6-4.

Sioux Falls outshot the Capitols 11-5 in the period and 39-20 in the game. The Herd finished 1-for-3 on the power play while Madison was 2-for-5.

