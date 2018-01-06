Swamp Daddy’s Opens Downtown Restaurant

Sioux Falls, S.D.- A popular Louisiana-based eatery is making its return to Sioux Falls.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen officially opened their storefront today.

The restaurant is located off of north Phillips avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

The popular eatery began as a food truck many years ago, and the new restaurant space is designed to replicate that same small and intimate environment.

Customers there for the grand opening say they are excited for the one-of-a-kind food.

“Oh it’s hard to say because i don’t know of any other restaurant that serves this type of southern Louisiana food. and it’s delicious, it’s all fresh and and homemade and the best ingredients. Can’t get better,” says customer Joshua Walton.

The authentic Cajun cuisine also opened along with the source roasters and game chest.

Walton, like other customers found out about their food from a KDLT story about their owners serving gumbo at a Sioux Falls church kitchen.