Warrants Issued for “Persons of Interest” in Double Fatal Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Warrants have been issued for Manuel Jesus Frias, 34 years old, and Maria Shantel LeClaire, 27 years old.

Frias and LeClaire were initially names persons of interest in Friday’s double fatal shooting.

Frias’ warrant is $1 million cash for 1st degree Murder.

LeClaire’s warrant is $500,000 cash for accessory to 1st degree Robbery.

Police ask if you see them or know of their whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007. They are believed to be armed.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed two men early Friday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. police were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 700 block of West Rice Street after reports of gun shots. Police say two men in their twenties have died from gun shot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim later died after being transported to a hospital.

Police say they have identified the two victims. Police say they do not yet know if they were residents of the apartment or of Sioux Falls.