Coyotes Lose Hurst To Injury & Game To Bison

Senior Guard's Absence Costly In Loss To NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Coyote men fell from the ranks of Summit unbeatens yesterday, falling at home to North Dakota State 84-79.

It’s a stunning loss especially when you consider that defensive minded NDSU had been just 1-6 when they gave up 70 or more points. The biggest culprit was giving up 35 points to Cameron Hunter, who came in averaging just eight a game, and allowing the Bison to shoot 11 of 22 from three point land.

The loss of Carlton Hurst certainly didn’t help. After 52 straight starts he was out yesterday after suffering a broken hand in practice on Friday. After the game head coach Craig Smith said Hurst will likely be “out a while”. If so the Coyotes are going to need someone to fill his shoes.

USD begins their first Summit road trip Thursday at Fort Wayne.