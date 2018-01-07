Getting Rid Of Road Salt With Car Washes In Warm Weather

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Now that it’s heating up, you may want to consider taking your ride to get cleaned.

Road salt can be one of the biggest dangers to your car after a snow storm.

Most of the damage will occur underneath your car where most of the salt collects when you drive on snowy roads.

The easiest way to take care of ridding your car of road salt is to get your car washed, including the undercarriage.

Car wash staff say this is the time to take care of it, while they can offer the convenience of doing it all for you and your car.

“I highly recommend keeping your car clean. Road salt is terrible for your vehicle, it’ll eat through the undercarriage. I mean, it rusts out paint and coming through here, it’s going to get taken care of to the point where you don’t have to worry about it yourself,” says 10th St Autawash assistant manager Anthony Amolins.

The winter season is usually busier for area car washed with people come in to get snow and salt off their cars, and only a few warm days to do it.