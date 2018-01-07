Governor Daugaard to Give Final State of the State Address

Lawmakers return Tuesday for the opening of the 2018 session and Daugaard's State of the State address

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s final legislative session as governor won’t be full of new state spending, but South Dakota lawmakers will keep busy debating issues including legislator pay and the state’s ballot question system.

Their agenda also includes looking at tougher penalties for meth dealers, data breach legislation and revisiting a law governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation.

The GOP-controlled Legislature will reshape the current state budget and craft the next one during the upcoming session, which runs until lawmakers take off in late March.