Cossacks Take Out Fliers 82-55

PARKER, S.D. — The Sioux Valley Cossacks got 27 points and 14 rebounds from Trevor Hanson to help defeat Flandreau 82-55 in the Big East Tournament Championship game in Parker on Saturday night in boys’ prep basketball action.

Dylan LeBrun led the Fliers with 19 points.

