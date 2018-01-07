Jackrabbit Women Bounce Bison

SDSU Wins 83-63

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team used four players scoring in double figures to power its way to an 83-63 win over North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in front of 1,989 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League action.

Junior Madison Guebert scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Jackrabbits, now 12-4 and 2-0. Junior Macy Miller added 14 points and freshman Tylee Irwin and sophomore Tagyn Larson each scored 13 points.

North Dakota State, 7-9, 0-2, was led by Sarah Jacobson’s 16 points. Michelle Gaislerova and Emily Dietz added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Larson scored seven of her points in the first quarter as the Jackrabbits built a 19-16 lead. She capped a 6-2 SDSU run with a basket in the lane to give State a 16-10 lead with 1:52 to play in the quarter.

The Jackrabbits used back-to-back 3-point field goals to take a 21-18 lead when Miller scored from long range with 8:15 left in the first half. North Dakota State rallied to take a 31-30 lead before Irwin scored inside with 3:01 remaining for a 32-31 lead. Guebert, who scored eight points in the second quarter, gave State a 37-31 lead with a conventional three-point play with 1:42 left.

SDSU opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run, capped by a conventional three-point play by senior Ellie Thompson with 6:33 left. Irwin would score eight-straight points to push the Jacks’ lead to 18, 58-40, after a 3-point field goal with 2:34 left. After making 14 of its first 22 shots, NDSU made only four field goals in the third quarter and committed five turnovers.

Turning Point

The third quarter. For the second-straight game, the third quarter was the best quarter for the Jackrabbits. After making seven 3-point field goals in the third quarter in Wednesday night’s 89-64 win over Omaha, SDSU outscored the Bison 25-10 Saturday. State made four 3-point field goals in the quarter, two by Irwin and one each by Guebert and Miller.

Notes

SDSU outrebounded North Dakota State, 37-30, and limited the Bison to zero second chance points.

The Jackrabbits sank 12 3-pointers today. They have now made 10-or-more treys in seven games.

State held its 16 th opponent of the season to less than 65 points.

opponent of the season to less than 65 points. Miller tallied 14 points today, giving her 1,387 points, three shy of equaling former teammate Megan Waytashek’s total of 1,390.

Thompson is tied for 33 rd on the all-time scoring chart with 1,095 points after scoring six Saturday.

on the all-time scoring chart with 1,095 points after scoring six Saturday. Guebert’s 18 points give her 1,090 career points. She ranks 35th in career scoring.

Up Next

South Dakota State begins a two-game road trip, starting Thursday at Denver at 8 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics