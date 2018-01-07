Jacks Make Road Statement To Open Summit Play

SDSU Only League Team To Start With Two Road Wins

OMAHA, NE — After an impressive win in Fargo over North Dakota State on Wednesday, the SDSU mens’ basketball team faced the Nebraska-Omaha team they beat in the Summit League Tournament Championship game last night.

They took any drama out of the rematch early.

For the fourth time this year the Rabbits reached triple digits, routing the Mavericks 101-88. Five players were in double figures with Mike Daum’s 27 leading the way.

The 2-0 Jacks begin a homestand on Thursday with the only other unbeaten Summit League team, Oral Roberts. Unlike ORU or any other Summit team, the Jacks are the only team to win two games on the road in league play.