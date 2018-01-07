Local Businesses Gaining From Vikings Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota Vikings are trying to accomplish what no team has accomplished before- play in a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

There are still a few weeks until the big game, but how are local businesses gearing up?

Shenanigans Owner Don Rose says this NFL season’s been treating him well.

“The weekends have been really good. We’re glad that the Vikings are winning because that always seems to drive the business a little bit in ever place not just here, but all the places that have the Vikings on. Now this is a better chance since the Super Bowl is in Minneapolis, so everybody is excited about that,” says Rose.

Rose says his restaurant becomes a one stop shop for those looking to enjoy the playoffs.

“It makes it easier than having a party at your home. Sometimes people don’t want a lot of people at their house, and sometimes the houses aren’t big enough for many couples to sit there all afternoon, and it just makes it easier,” says Rose.

The Halvorson’s of Sioux Falls are a family divided when it comes to favorite teams, but a couple are pulling for the purple and gold.

“I’ve know that they’ve struggled a lot in the past years, so it’s kind of cool to see them exceed a lot more this year than they did in the past,” says Anna Halvorson.

“I’m excited because if they do and if they win I’m probably going to be jumping around a lot,” says Ethan Halvorson.

A League of Your Own has also seen an increase in sales.

“Many people are coming in and buying Vikings apparel but they’re hesitant to talk about the team’s chances because they don’t want to jinx it,” says Kathryn Macziewski

This is a fact Rose can also attest too.

“It’s too early for us to think the Vikings are going to the Super Bowl. We have to win at least one more game.

The Vikings have a first round bye, but are back in action next Sunday at home.