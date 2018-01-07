Michael Orris Makes G-League Debut For Agua Caliente In Loss To Skyforce

Sioux Falls Wins 113-103

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — On Friday former South Dakota State Jackrabbit guard Michael Orris was waiting tables in Indianapolis.

Sunday he was back in South Dakota making his NBA G-League debut.

Best remembered for his game winning shot in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals last March against USD, former Jackrabbit Michael Orris signed with the Los Angeles Clippers G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, and scored two points in 15 minutes during the Clippers 113-103 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

RECAP

The Sioux Falls Skyforce earned their third-straight win, and fourth in their last five games, defeating the Agua Caliente Clippers 113-103 on Sunday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls (12-13) trailed 78-77 heading into the fourth quarter, but a pair of Matt Williams Jr. (17 points) three-pointers put the Skyforce up five over the Clippers (13-12), and they never looked back. Miami HEAT two-way player Derrick Walton Jr. scored a team-high 24 points, adding four rebounds and five assists in what was his first game since being transferred to the HEAT on December 15.

LaDontae Henton paced the Clippers with a game-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds, while Tyler Roberson pitched in a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench for the visitors. South Dakota State grad Michael Orris made his NBA G League debut for Agua Caliente less than 24 hours after signing with the club, scoring two points and adding four assists in 15 minutes of playing time off the bench.

Sioux Falls featured a balanced offensive attack in a game that saw six Skyforce players score in double figures. Tony Mitchell neared a triple-double with 15 points, eight rebounds and a team-high seven assists while Rodney Pryor approached a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Skyforce were outscored 46-32 in the paint, and shot just 40.4 percent from the field, but converted on 16 three-pointers and made 25-of-30 free throw attempts to help seal the victory. This game marked the first time Sioux Falls has won three-straight this season, and the first time the Clippers have lost three-straight.

J.J. O’Brien tallied 21 points, while Ike Iroegbu racked up 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to round out the offensive attack for Agua Caliente in a game that featured 19 lead changes and nine ties.

The Skyforce will now look to carry their recent momentum into the NBA G League Showcase as they take on the Windy City Bulls on Thursday, January 11 followed by a matchup with Raptors 905 on Saturday, January 13 in Mississauga, Ontario (Canada). Sioux Falls has gone a perfect 2-0 at the Showcase each of the last two seasons.

The Clippers will head north of the border as well, taking on the Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday, January 10 and the Westchester Knicks on Friday, January 12 to wrap up their Showcase schedule.