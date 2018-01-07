Scoreboard Saturday, January 6th
NBA
Timberwolves 116, New Orleans 98
NHL
Colorado 7, Wild 2
USHL
Madison 6, Stampede 4
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 101, Nebraska-Omaha 88
NDSU 84, USD 79
Augustana 76, Concordia-St. Paul 60
Northern State 75, Minot State 56
SMSU 86, Upper Iowa 84
Winona State 72, Sioux Falls 70
Dakota State 82, Valley City State 72
Viterbo 93, Presentation 69
Hastings 90, Dordt 87
Briar Cliff 84, Mount Marty 63
Northwestern 100, Midland 94
Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 83, NDSU 63
Winona State 59, Sioux Falls 51
Augustana 85, Concordia-St. Paul 66
SMSU 80, Upper Iowa 57
Northern State 74, Minot State 65
Hastings 62, Dordt 43
Briar Cliff 66, Mount Marty 54
Dakota Wesleyan 68, College of Saint Mary 29
Northwestern 92, Midland 61
Valley City State 77, Dakota State 69
Presentation 62, Viterbo 60
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 58, Ipswich 37
Bennett County 60, Wall 51
Bridgewater-Emery 74, Colman-Egan 53
Britton-Hecla 59, Castlewood 51
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Lennox 53
Corsica/Stickney 68, Wagner 32
Douglas 65, Spearfish 54
Faulkton 54, Eureka/Bowdle 46
Garretson 45, Chester 36
Harding County 59, Faith 55
Harrisburg 52, Huron 42
Hopkins, Minn. 91, Sioux Falls Washington 69
Kadoka Area 67, Crazy Horse 17
Kimball/White Lake 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Leola/Frederick 58, Waubay/Summit 44
Linton-HMB, N.D. 55, Herreid 45
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Howard 27
Mitchell Christian 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 40
Oelrichs 64, Takini 34
Potter County 53, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 40
Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 37
Rapid City Christian 68, Jones County 65
Rapid City Stevens 56, Aberdeen Central 53
Red Cloud 70, Belle Fourche 38
Sioux Falls Christian 82, Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 80, Minneapolis Henry, Minn. 67
Stanley County 65, New Underwood 32
Sturgis Brown 59, Custer 16
Sully Buttes 75, James Valley Christian 59
Sioux City, West 76, West Sioux, Hawarden 71
Pipestone 72, Jackson County Central 67
Red Rock Central 63, Wabasso 51
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Luverne 45
Sanford Classic
Dakota Valley 62, Irene-Wakonda 51
Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Little Wound 54
Langford 62, Lower Brule 61
Minneapolis North, Minn. 71, Tea Area 54
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Waverly-South Shore 18
Tri-Valley 56, Parkston 48
Viborg-Hurley 61, Bon Homme 45
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Colome 24
Avon 62, Marty Indian 38
Belle Fourche 54, Red Cloud 37
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Colman-Egan 19
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Chamberlain 42
Corsica/Stickney 52, Wagner 37
DeSmet 49, Deubrook 28
Faith 68, Harding County 44
Faulkton 54, Eureka/Bowdle 21
Harrisburg 66, Huron 30
Hopkins, Minn. 80, Sioux Falls Washington 52
Ipswich JV 53, Aberdeen Christian 27
Jones County 37, Rapid City Christian 28
Kadoka Area 80, Crazy Horse 49
Lennox 71, Clark/Willow Lake 38
Mitchell Christian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
New Underwood 48, Stanley County 10
Newell 45, McIntosh 44
Oelrichs 71, Takini 20
Potter County 55, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 20
Rapid City Central 63, Pierre 44
Rapid City Stevens 37, Aberdeen Central 33
Sioux County, Neb. 48, Edgemont 33
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Minneapolis Henry, Minn. 18
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Watertown 26
Spearfish 69, Douglas 42
St. Thomas More 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 34
Sully Buttes 53, James Valley Christian 18
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Kimball/White Lake 33
Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 61, Sioux Falls Christian 58
Wall 52, Bennett County 29
Waubay/Summit 37, Leola/Frederick 32
Luverne 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 28
Wabasso 51, Red Rock Central 33
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 72, Worthington 67
CNOS Classic
Dakota Valley 76, Winnebago, Neb. 70
Redfield Classic
Groton Area 65, St. Francis Indian 47
Irene-Wakonda 47, Warner 44
Langford 53, Wolsey-Wessington 46
Northwestern 50, Little Wound 47
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Redfield/Doland 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 46
Wilmot 52, Lyman 41
HS Wrestling
West Sioux Invite
1. Central Lyon (237)
2. West Sioux (198)
3. Spencer (163.5)
4. Brookings (139.5)
5. LeMars (138)
HS Gymnastics
BHS Invite
1. Mitchell (144.425)
2. Watertown (141.175)
3. Brookings (136.700)
4. Madison (135.500)
5. Pierre (135.300)