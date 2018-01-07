Scoreboard Saturday, January 6th

Scores For Saturday, January 6, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 2018

NBA
Timberwolves 116, New Orleans 98

NHL
Colorado 7, Wild 2

USHL
Madison 6, Stampede 4

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 101, Nebraska-Omaha 88

NDSU 84, USD 79

Augustana 76, Concordia-St. Paul 60

Northern State 75, Minot State 56

SMSU 86, Upper Iowa 84

Winona State 72, Sioux Falls 70

Dakota State 82, Valley City State 72

Viterbo 93, Presentation 69

Hastings 90, Dordt 87

Briar Cliff 84, Mount Marty 63

Northwestern 100, Midland 94

Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 83, NDSU 63

Winona State 59, Sioux Falls 51

Augustana 85, Concordia-St. Paul 66

SMSU 80, Upper Iowa 57

Northern State 74, Minot State 65

Hastings 62, Dordt 43

Briar Cliff 66, Mount Marty 54

Dakota Wesleyan 68, College of Saint Mary 29

Northwestern 92, Midland 61

Valley City State 77, Dakota State 69

Presentation 62, Viterbo 60

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 58, Ipswich 37

Bennett County 60, Wall 51

Bridgewater-Emery 74, Colman-Egan 53

Britton-Hecla 59, Castlewood 51

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Lennox 53

Corsica/Stickney 68, Wagner 32

Douglas 65, Spearfish 54

Faulkton 54, Eureka/Bowdle 46

Garretson 45, Chester 36

Harding County 59, Faith 55

Harrisburg 52, Huron 42

Hopkins, Minn. 91, Sioux Falls Washington 69

Kadoka Area 67, Crazy Horse 17

Kimball/White Lake 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Leola/Frederick 58, Waubay/Summit 44

Linton-HMB, N.D. 55, Herreid 45

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Howard 27

Mitchell Christian 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 40

Oelrichs 64, Takini 34

Potter County 53, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 40

Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 37

Rapid City Christian 68, Jones County 65

Rapid City Stevens 56, Aberdeen Central 53

Red Cloud 70, Belle Fourche 38

Sioux Falls Christian 82, Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 56

Sioux Falls Lincoln 80, Minneapolis Henry, Minn. 67

Stanley County 65, New Underwood 32

Sturgis Brown 59, Custer 16

Sully Buttes 75, James Valley Christian 59

Sioux City, West 76, West Sioux, Hawarden 71

Pipestone 72, Jackson County Central 67

Red Rock Central 63, Wabasso 51

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Luverne 45

Sanford Classic
Dakota Valley 62, Irene-Wakonda 51

Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Little Wound 54

Langford 62, Lower Brule 61

Minneapolis North, Minn. 71, Tea Area 54

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Waverly-South Shore 18

Tri-Valley 56, Parkston 48

Viborg-Hurley 61, Bon Homme 45

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Colome 24

Avon 62, Marty Indian 38

Belle Fourche 54, Red Cloud 37

Bridgewater-Emery 46, Colman-Egan 19

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Chamberlain 42

Corsica/Stickney 52, Wagner 37

DeSmet 49, Deubrook 28

Faith 68, Harding County 44

Faulkton 54, Eureka/Bowdle 21

Harrisburg 66, Huron 30

Hopkins, Minn. 80, Sioux Falls Washington 52

Ipswich JV 53, Aberdeen Christian 27

Jones County 37, Rapid City Christian 28

Kadoka Area 80, Crazy Horse 49

Lennox 71, Clark/Willow Lake 38

Mitchell Christian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 42

New Underwood 48, Stanley County 10

Newell 45, McIntosh 44

Oelrichs 71, Takini 20

Potter County 55, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 20

Rapid City Central 63, Pierre 44

Rapid City Stevens 37, Aberdeen Central 33

Sioux County, Neb. 48, Edgemont 33

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Minneapolis Henry, Minn. 18

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Watertown 26

Spearfish 69, Douglas 42

St. Thomas More 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 34

Sully Buttes 53, James Valley Christian 18

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Kimball/White Lake 33

Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa 61, Sioux Falls Christian 58

Wall 52, Bennett County 29

Waubay/Summit 37, Leola/Frederick 32

Luverne 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 28

Wabasso 51, Red Rock Central 33

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 72, Worthington 67

CNOS Classic
Dakota Valley 76, Winnebago, Neb. 70

Redfield Classic
Groton Area 65, St. Francis Indian 47

Irene-Wakonda 47, Warner 44

Langford 53, Wolsey-Wessington 46

Northwestern 50, Little Wound 47

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Redfield/Doland 42

Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 46

Wilmot 52, Lyman 41

HS Wrestling
West Sioux Invite
1.  Central Lyon (237)

2.  West Sioux (198)

3.  Spencer (163.5)

4.  Brookings (139.5)

5.  LeMars (138)

HS Gymnastics
BHS Invite
1.  Mitchell (144.425)

2.  Watertown (141.175)

3.  Brookings (136.700)

4.  Madison (135.500)

5.  Pierre (135.300)

