SDSU Men Overpower Omaha

Jacks Win On The Road 101-88

OMAHA, Neb. — Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures as South Dakota State cruised to a 101-88 win at Omaha Saturday night inside Baxter Arena.

SDSU (14-5, 2-0 Summit League) has won five straight and finished 35-of-61 (57.4 percent) from the field with 13 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits also went 18-of-20 at the free throw line.

Mike Daum posted his eighth double-double of the season, scoring 27 points with 11 rebounds while hitting all six of his free throw attempts. He has hit 22 straight over the last two contests.

David Jenkins Jr. hit four 3-pointers and joined Daum above the 20-point margin, finishing with 22 and five rebounds.

Reed Tellinghuisen and Tevin King added 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Skyler Flatten matched his career-high of four 3-pointers on his way to a 12-point game.

Omaha (5-13, 0-2) shot 44.1 percent as a team and were led by Zach Jackson’s 29 points.

The Jackrabbits missed their first five shots, but drilled nine of their next 10 en route to a 22-8 lead seven minutes into the game.

With 1:09 to go in the half, Omaha made it a nine-point contest behind a Jackson 3-pointer, but Tellinghuisen connected from deep on the final two possessions and sent the Jackrabbits to the locker room with a 50-35 lead.

State picked up where it left off in the second, pushing its advantage to 20 quickly out of the break before tearing off on a 15-2 rally midway through the half to take its largest lead of the night, 88-59, near the eight-minute mark.

Omaha cut it to 12 (97-85) with 1:29 remaining, but any comeback hopes were dashed as free throws from Jenkins and King down the stretch sealed the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 55-32 in the all-time series with Omaha.

Mike Daum moved up two spots on the Jackrabbit scoring chart and joined the top three, passing Austin Hansen (1,815; 1999-03) and Lee Colburn (1,822; 1969-73). Daum now has 1,828 career points.

Reed Tellinghuisen is now tied for 4th in school history with 111 career starts, even with Bob Winzenburg (1978-82) and Clint Sargent (2007-11). It was also his 123rd career appearance, good enough for seventh most in school history alongside Cory VandeWettering (1990-94) and Pete Leiferman (1999-03).

Mike Daum is now eighth all-time as a Jackrabbit with 463 career defensive rebounds. He passed Andy Cone (462; 1998-02) in the second.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 21st on the Jackrabbit scoring chart with 1,266 career points. He passed Mark Schultz (1,259; 1982-86) with his first bucket of the second half.

SDSU has shot over 50 percent in six straight halves.

SDSU was plus-10 on the boards tonight. The Jacks are 27-4 all-time under T.J. Otzelberger when outrebounding their opponent.

David Jenkins Jr. posted his fifth 20-point game of the season.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Brookings next week for a pair of league games, hosting Oral Roberts on Wednesday and Denver next Saturday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics