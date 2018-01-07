Second Halves Suit SDSU Women

Jacks Shake Off Another Slow Start To Shake NDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women did not fall into a North Dakota State trap at home, surging past the Bison in the second half to an 83-63 win.

It’s the second straight game SDSU appeared sluggish to start. They trailed Omaha at half last Wednesday and only led the Bison by three yesterday. Each time the Rabbits ran their opponents off the floor in the second half on the way to 25 and 20 point wins.

SDSU heads to Denver on Thursday.