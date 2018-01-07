‘Sioux Empire’s Largest Baby Shower’ Lasts Through January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One local nonprofit is hosting a baby drive all month long in hopes of supporting new and expecting mothers.

The Alpha Center is geared toward helping those dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. All month long they’re hosting ‘The Sioux Empires Largest Baby Shower’.

Donated items go into their baby boutique which families can redeem from points they earn at educational classes. Director Erica Miller says this drive is important since it helps those who are in need of the most practical items.

“Material items are often difficult to afford. A lot of baby items are expensive, so we want to be able to help them earn those items instead of purchasing them, but also learn parenting skills along the way,” says Miller.

Miller says their greatest needs are newborn diapers and gender neutral baby clothing.

Donations can be dropped off at the alpha center which is located at 41st and Kiwanis.