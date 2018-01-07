South Dakota Community Rallies Behind Sick Sioux Falls Fire Division Chief

Hartford, S.D.- “As a firefighter, as Jay is, he gives out to so many people. Whenever there’s help to be needed, he’s there. Well now it’s our turn to help when he needs it,” Says Brian Voss.

In November of 2016, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Jay Titus was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Firefighters have a 66 percent higher chance of getting cancer than the general public.

A benefit breakfast, bake sale and silent auction was held at the St. George Catholic Church in Hartford to raise money for the Titus family.

Through the bone marrow transplant and chemo-therapy, Jay says the support from the community is a huge step in the recovery process.

“The support that we have gotten as a family, prayers, people sending you thoughts, it’s been overwhelming. And you know, you need that. I don’t know how you could get through the process without that,” says Titus.

Voss, the Grand Knight of The Knights Of Columbus at St. George says it’s all about taking care of each other in times of need.

“Jay is a Knights Of Columbus member here at St. George, so he is one of our own. And The Knights Of Columbus take care of their own.”

Some of the items in the silent auction included Minnesota Wild tickets, numerous gift cards and also a limited edition PlayStation 4.

Jay’s wife, Pam says they plan on giving back because of everyone who helped their family.

” I said if we don’t need this money, i said and our lives are getting better and hopefully we continue to get better and we don’t need this money, we’re going to start a foundation for South Dakota firefighters,” Pam Titus tells us.

After Jay’s remission is complete, the Titus family have one plan.

“We’re going to live life.”

If you couldn’t attend the benefit but would like to make a donation to the Titus family, a check can be made out to Knights Of Columbus with Titus Bbenefit in the memo line.

The checks can be mailed to:

St. George Catholic Church

Attn: Knights Of Columbus/Titus Benefit

p.o. box 577

Hartford, SD 57033-0577