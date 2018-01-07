Viking Men Surge Past Concordia-St. Paul

Augie Snaps Two Game Losing Streak With 76-60 Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Up just one point at halftime, the Augustana men outscored Concordia-St. Paul, 48-33 in the second half to secure a 76-60 win at the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday evening.

The win boosts the Vikings to 10-6 on the season overall and to an even 5-5 in the NSIC, while the Golden Bears fall to 2-13 overall and 1-8 in conference play.

A Steven Schaefer 3-poitner off the opening tip gave the Vikings the first lead of the game, and when they went up 15-9 less than 10 minutes into the game, it looked like they may run away with it, but the Golden Bears cut the lead down to just one point twice, including right before halftime, when the Vikings led 28-27.

Adam Dykman led off the second half with a dunk, the start of a 9-2 spurt that gave Augustana a 37-29 lead three minutes into the half, a lead that would grow to 49-34 about five minutes later after a 12-2 Vikings run.

The Golden Bears answered with an 11-2 run to get the lead down to six points near the midpoint of the second half, but they would get no closer as the Vikings steadily increased their lead to as many as 19 points down the stretch.

Jordan Spencer notched game-highs with 19 points and 7 assists. John Warren added 17 points and Schaefer 16 points in the win.

Ted Brown led the Golden Bears with 15 points off the bench, with Bryndan Matthews chipping in with 12 in the loss.

The Vikings return to the road for a pair of games next week against NSIC North competition, starting at MSU Moorhead on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by Northern State on Saturday at 6 p.m.

NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the 2,182nd game in program history … the Vikings lead the all-time series with Concordia-St. Paul, 19-5 … Augustana owns a 146-58 all-time record in NSIC play … the Vikings led at some point in every game this season … Augustana improves to 9-2 this season when leading at halftime … the Vikings committed a season-low six turnovers, which resulted in two CSP points, while Augustana scored 16 points off of 12 Golden Bears turnovers

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics