Vikings Gain Rest & Perspective During Bye Week

Minnesota To Host New Orleans In NFC Divisional Playoff Next Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Though the late great Tom Petty sang about the waiting being the hardest part, the Minnesota Vikings seem perfectly content to rest and await their opponent in next Sunday’s divisional playoff at US Bank Stadium.

It’s been not only a good week to get healthy, but also a good time to gain perspective. Minnesota’s 13-3 season earned them the bye and skipped them one step closer to the Super Bowl, something that hadn’t happened since 2009.

Most of this locker room hasn’t been in this position before, and it’s something one of the few 2009 holdovers, Brian Robison, isn’t letting them take for granted.

On Sunday the Vikings finally learned who they’ll face to begin the playoffs-New Orleans. The Saints held off a furious Carolina rally to win on Sunday 31-26 in the NFC Wildcard Playoff in New Orleans. They’ll travel to Minneapolis and play the Vikings at 3:40 PM next Sunday. It’s a rematch of the season opener that the Vikings won 29-19, also at US Bank Stadium.