Irving Jumping Eagle Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison For Stabbing Wife to Death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnehaha County judge sentenced Irving Jumping Eagle to 100 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing of his wife Alicia last year. KDLT’s Allison Royal was inside the courtroom where the father and veteran took the stand on Monday.

“Justice was served,” said Katie Lovstad, Alicia’s sister. “The states did an awesome job.”

“We’re just happy that we can bring some justice to Alicia’s family,” said Mandi Mowery, the prosecutor.

In his last chance to plead his case, Irving Jumping Eagle told the courtroom about the dark secrets of his life. He says he and his two sisters were raised by an abusive grandmother. He also talked about his numerous suicide attempts throughout his life, and his history of PTSD after witnessing an unrelated murder in 2003.

Jumping Eagle then got emotional, telling the courtroom about abusive relationships with women, one of which he claims was with his late wife Alicia. When they first met, Jumping Eagle said “she was an outgoing, loving, caring person. Just was very personable. Just was friends with everybody” but then she turned into an ”erratic and forceful” meth addict.

Despite Jumping Eagle claiming he was a repeated victim of domestic abuse, the judge said that based on the evidence, this wasn’t a case of self-defense.

Jumping Eagle described the night he killed his wife: he said the two got into a fight and he blacked out in a state of rage. The next thing he remembers is pulling the knife out of his wife’s body, covered in 25 stab wounds. Alicia’s family heard the details in court for the firs time.

”I love her and I’m so sorry that she had to leave this world that way, that we’ll always remember her and we love her very much,” said Lovstad.

Both sides and the judge say domestic violence accusations played a big role in this case. Now, Alicia’s family is encouraging victims of domestic violence to seek help before it’s too late.

“Get help,” said Lovstad. “There’s help out there. Talk to people. Talk to your family.”

Before learning his fate, Jumping Eagle said “I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself […] I’m terrified because I have to explain this to our two boys.”

“He’ll never be able to hurt her again or anybody else,” said Lovstad.

There was some controversy in court on Monday. When a detective with the city of Sioux Falls took to the stand, she agreed with the defense that there should have been more testing of the blood spatter. The detective did, however, say that the evidence suggested Irving Jumping Eagle was the primary aggressor. Jumping Eagle pleaded guilty to manslaughter last September.