Lennox Girls Edge Dells in Battle of Ranked Teams

DELL RAPIDS, SD… It was #3 against #4 and the game didn’t disappoint. Madysen Vlastuin led the #3 Lennox Orioles to an exciting 53-47 win at #4 Dell Rapids. Jayden Knuppe paced the Quarriers with 12 points. But Vlastuin had 20 and Leslie Fillipi 11 in the win for the Orioles who are now 9-1. Dells drops to 7-2.