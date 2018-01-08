Man Imprisoned For Fatal Crash While Driving Drunk On I-80

Associated Press
Share This:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A 32-year-old man has been imprisoned for being drunk when his pickup truck rammed into a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Polk County, killing his passenger.

The sentence of 15 years was handed down Friday in a Des Moines courtroom to Michael Wright, of Ankeny. He’d pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-reckless driving and to driving while intoxicated-third or subsequent offense.

The accident occurred April 23, 2016. The Iowa State Patrol says Wright changed lanes and hit the semi. His pickup hit a guardrail and went airborne, ejecting Wright and the passenger, 44-year-old Susannah Thompson.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. He was briefly hospitalized.

Related Post

In Iowa, Trump Ready To Rally Base, Celebrate GOP ...
Medical Marijuana Advocates Say Iowa Program Too L...
Iowa Teen Says Mom Refused To Help Sister Before S...
Patients May Pay For On-Scene Care In Western Iowa

You Might Also Like