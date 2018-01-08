Mayor Mike Will Not Seek Office In 2018, Plans To “Slow Down, Enjoy The Journey”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mayor Mike Huether announced his plans today for what he will do next after his current term in office expires.

Huether says he has a lot to be proud of in his eight years serving the city of Sioux Falls. He considers some of his biggest accomplishments to be the construction of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, the downtown rail yard acquisition, and record breaking construction.

But as the time ticks down to his final day in office, which is Monday, May 16th, Huether says he will still work full steam ahead. Afterwards, he plans to take some time off with family.

“This has been a challenging decision for us. and truly, an agonizing one for me. but, it is a great one for us, right now,” said Huether.

Huether says he is not interested in a city council or state house run, however, he would like to serve in some sort of leadership role again in the future.