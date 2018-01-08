“Miss Mac” Awarded After 50 Years Of Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the average worker stays at a job fewer than five years.

A Sioux Falls elementary school teacher is proving to be anything but typical after educating for five decades in the same place. Her school gave her a celebration worthy of the time she’s put in and they managed to keep the planning for it a secret until it happened Monday.

Miss Janice McEntee also known as “Miss Mac” has been teaching third grade at St. Mary in Sioux Falls for 50 years. To thank her, the school held a surprise ceremony in front of all 400 students and staff.

“I sat down here I didn’t even catch on then. I thought the mayor was going to talk to us about character counts. I had no clue,” says McEntee.

Mayor Huether declared the day “Miss Janice McEntee Day” in Sioux Falls.

“To proclaim this day as my day in Sioux Falls. Wow that is something, but the blessing is behind me. The kids, the teachers that’s who makes me want to be here,” says McEntee.

The 70-year-old says when she started her teaching career with St. Mary elementary in 1968 she promised to give 50 years of service.

“All 50 years at St. Mary’s in 3rd grade,” says McEntee.

Miss Mac plans to retire after this school year.