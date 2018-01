Missing Florida Teen Found In Minnesota, 2 Arrested

CALEDONIA, Minn. (AP) – A missing Florida teen has been found in Minnesota where two people have been arrested in the disappearance.

The 17-year-old girl was reported missing Friday in Hawthorne, Florida. Authorities believed she was with a 25-year-old man she had met online. Authorities believed they were headed for Caledonia, Minnesota. That’s where they were found Sunday. The mother of the 25-year-old suspect has also been arrested.