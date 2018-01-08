New Updates In Sioux Falls Double Murder

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Two men were found shot last Friday morning after Sioux Falls police responded to the scene outside an apartment building off of West Rice Street.

The victims are 28-year-old Samuel Louis Crockett and 30-year-old Corey James Zephier. Zephier died at the scene while Crockett died after being taken to the hospital. Police believe this was a drug robbery that turned violent.

“This is kind of a fluid investigation and we’re still trying to piece everything together. But everything we learned so far points to this being a drug rip that really went bad,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

The original persons of interest are now suspects with warrants issued for their arrests.

Manuel Jesus Frias is wanted on a $1 million dollar bond for 1st Degree Murder charges.

Zephier’s girlfriend, Maria Shantel LeClaire is wanted for Accessory to 1st Degree Robbery.

Police are also searching for a third suspect, 19-year-old Crystal Maye Habben. She’s facing charges for Concealing a Felony.

“Maria and Crystal both have information, we believe both have information specific to this case and obviously we believe that Frias is involved with this as well,” says Officer Clemens.

Officer Sam Clemens says the suspects may be in contact with people in Sioux Falls.

“We think that these people may still be talking with people in the area. people talk, people hear different pieces of information so if they hear where they’re at, if they have any contact with any of them, we want them to call police with that information right away as well,” Officer Clemens says.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, they can be reached at 605-367-7007. Police say Frias and LeClaire may be armed, so if you see them, don’t approach them.