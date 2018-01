No Thoughts of Retirement for DSU’s Garner

MADISON, SD…Dakota State Men’s Basketball coach Gary Garner returned to the bench Friday night after missing 14 games due to surgery for pancreatic cancer. He’s made an amazing recovery and said he’s like a kid in a candy shop to be back doing what he loves. So clearly when asked if he had considered retirement, that was met with a resounding NO.