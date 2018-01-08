Out-Of-State Social Media Threat Causes Mitchell School Lockdown

MITCHELL, S.D. – Mitchell High School went into lock down on Monday at approximately 10 a.m. after an employee reported a threat directed at students.

The threat came to the employee’s attention after a concerned adult saw a threat on the internet regarding students at “MHS.” The adult assumed the threat was directed at Mitchell High students.

In the threat, a picture of several firearms was posted on an internet site along with comments regarding “Don’t go to school tomorrow @ MHS.”

Mitchell public and private schools were put in lockdown because of the incident. After an investigation, police say no threat was made toward any Mitchell High students.

Police determined that the threat was originally posted from Albemarle County in Virginia. The threat had been investigated by that jurisdiction and a juvenile was detained.