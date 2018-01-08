Scoreboard Monday, January 8th

Scoreboard Monday, January 8th
KDLT Sports
Scoreboard Monday, January 8th

NBA

Timberwolves 127, Cleveland 99 *Wiggins 25 points

H.S. Wrestling

Roosevelt 40, Yankton 35
Brookings 36, Yankton 31
Brookings 36, Roosevelt 33

Boys Basketball

Bridgewater-Emery 84, Ethan 55

Canistota 71, Gayville-Volin 48

Douglas 69, Lead-Deadwood 35

Edgemont 45, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 44

Harrisburg 55, Mitchell 41

Madison 75, West Central 55

Milbank 73, Wilmot 53

Tri-State, N.D. 65, Waverly-South Shore 61

Waubay/Summit 64, Estelline 39

Girls Basketball

Alcester-Hudson 31, Viborg-Hurley 28

Beresford 52, Howard 49

Brandon Valley 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Corsica/Stickney 57, Platte-Geddes 25

Douglas 40, Lead-Deadwood 31

Ipswich 54, Edmunds Central 14

Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 18

Lemmon 62, Flasher, N.D. 56

Lennox 53, Dell Rapids 47

Lyman 46, White River 44

New Underwood 42, Oelrichs 40

Redfield/Doland 56, Great Plains Lutheran 16

 

