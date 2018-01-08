Scoreboard Monday, January 8th
NBA
Timberwolves 127, Cleveland 99 *Wiggins 25 points
H.S. Wrestling
Roosevelt 40, Yankton 35
Brookings 36, Yankton 31
Brookings 36, Roosevelt 33
Boys Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 84, Ethan 55
Canistota 71, Gayville-Volin 48
Douglas 69, Lead-Deadwood 35
Edgemont 45, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 44
Harrisburg 55, Mitchell 41
Madison 75, West Central 55
Milbank 73, Wilmot 53
Tri-State, N.D. 65, Waverly-South Shore 61
Waubay/Summit 64, Estelline 39
Girls Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 31, Viborg-Hurley 28
Beresford 52, Howard 49
Brandon Valley 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Corsica/Stickney 57, Platte-Geddes 25
Douglas 40, Lead-Deadwood 31
Ipswich 54, Edmunds Central 14
Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 18
Lemmon 62, Flasher, N.D. 56
Lennox 53, Dell Rapids 47
Lyman 46, White River 44
New Underwood 42, Oelrichs 40
Redfield/Doland 56, Great Plains Lutheran 16