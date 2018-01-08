Trial To Begin For Teacher Accused Of Not Reporting Abuse

TOLEDO, Iowa (AP) – A trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Marion kindergarten teacher accused of not reporting that a 15-year-old classroom volunteer sexually abused her students.

The trial of 59-year-old Diane Graham had been scheduled to begin Nov. 6 but was delayed by another trial set for the District Court in Tama County. Graham’s trial was moved there after Graham’s attorneys cited extensive media coverage of the boy’s and Graham’s cases in Linn County.

Court records say Graham was teaching at Starry Elementary when two students told her in August 2016 that they were being abused by the volunteer. Prosecutors say Graham didn’t report the abuse, allowing it to continue for two more months.

The boy has been convicted of sexual abuse.