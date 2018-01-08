Victims Identified In Friday’s Double Homicide; Police Searching For Third Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are searching for a third person in connection with Friday’s double homicide.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help gathering information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Crystal Maye Habben. Police say she has information regarding the double homicide.

Police have also released the victim’s names, 30-year-old Corey Zephier died on scene and 28-year Samuel Crockett died after being transported to a hospital. Police say the shooting is a result of a drug rip-off gone bad. They aren’t detailing the crime but say a drug transaction between the two parties was meant to take place.

Arrest warrants for Manuel Jesus Frias and Maria Shantel LeClaire were issued over the weekend. Frias and LeClaire were initially names persons of interest in the double fatal shooting.

Frias’ warrant is $1 million cash for 1st degree Murder. LeClaire’s warrant is $50,000 cash bond for accessory to 1st degree Robbery. Habben’s warrant is for misprision of a felony and carries a $50,000 cash bond.

Police ask if you see them or know of their whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007. They are believed to be armed but police say there is no indication of danger to the public.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed two men early Friday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. police were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 700 block of West Rice Street after reports of gun shots. Police say two men in their twenties have died from gun shot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim later died after being transported to a hospital.

Police say they have identified the two victims. Police say they do not yet know if they were residents of the apartment or of Sioux Falls.