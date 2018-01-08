Out and About: Week of January 8th

From a Wild Game Feed for a good cause to yoga at a brewery, you have to check out these events

Addie Graham-Kramer, president of The Event Company, sits down with KDLT’s Carleen Wild and Simon Floss to highlight local events this week from Watertown to Harrisburg and everywhere in between.

For more on the events, click on the interview above or each of the events below!

Monday, January 8th – 212’s 10th Annual Wild Game Feed in Brandon

Wednesday, January 10 – Step Up 2018: Women’s Leadership & Learning Summit in Brookings

Thursday, January 11 – Art Night at the Pub at Dempsey’s in Watertown

Saturday, January 13 – Yoga at WoodGrain Brewing Company in Sioux Falls

Saturday, January 13 – Craft Beer & Bingo at Prairie Berry East Bank in Sioux Falls

Saturday, January 13 – Cleaver’s Chef Challenge in Harrisburg

Saturday, January 13 – Unglued: Sioux Falls’ Last Craft Party Celebration in Sioux Falls