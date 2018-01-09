SFPD Wins Record Breaking Year For “Heroes Behind The Badge” Blood Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a record-breaking year for a special blood drive in Sioux Falls.

Officials at the Community Blood Bank say the “Heroes Behind the Badges” event collected more than a 1,000 donations this year. The contest between Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has been held for 22 years. Members of the public could designate their donation to the department of their choice.

Sioux Falls Police beat out Sioux Falls Fire Rescue by just 12 donations.

They will present a $700 check to the Special Olympics of South Dakota later this month. $300 will also be donated to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s charity of choice, the Children’s Home Society.