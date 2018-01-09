Arrest Made In Double Murder Case

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Police arrested a teenage suspect in a Sioux Falls double murder investigation, after she contacted law enforcement.

19-year-old Crystal Habben was taken into custody in Mitchell and brought to the jail in Sioux Falls.

She’s facing charges of concealing a homicide and first degree attempted robbery.

According to prosecutors, she set up the drug deal which turned into an attempted robbery where two men were shot to death.

Police are still searching for two other suspects.

Manuel Frias is wanted for first degree murder.

Maria LeClaire is wanted on accessory to robbery charges.

Police say they’re making headway in the case with Habben in custody.

“She had some pretty key information. We’ve been able to get some of that information from her and so the investigation is still moving forward,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

Frias and LeClaire may be armed, so do not approach them if you see them. Instead, call police or CrimeStoppers.