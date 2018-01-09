Belle Fourche City Servers Hacked; No Data Compromised

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) – City officials in Belle Fourche don’t believe any sensitive information was compromised when city servers were hacked.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the attack happened Thursday. Officials believe it originated in Russia and Nigeria.

Payroll and human resources clerk Nora Erhart says the hackers locked city staff out of their computers, but officials don’t believe the hackers got any data.

Erhart says the city was able to restore the city servers with a backup system, and passwords have been changed.

Mayor Gloria Landphere says the city will work with its internet service provider on ways to prevent future attacks.