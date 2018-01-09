BREAKING: One of Women Wanted In Double Homicide In Custody

Crystal Habben, 19, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked at the Minnehaha County Jail.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office’s website, 19-year-old Crystal Habben was arrested early Tuesday morning in Davison County and booked at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Habben was wanted for allegedly concealing a felony. She is one of three suspects wanted in connection to last Friday’s shooting that left two dead.

Police say two other suspects in connection with the shooting are still at large. 34-year-old Manuel Frias is wanted for first degree murder and 27-year-old Maria LeClaire for accessory to robbery.

Authorities say Frias and 30-year-old Corey Zephier attempted to rob 28-year-old Samuel Crockett during a drug deal. That robbery resulted in the deaths of Zephier and Crockett.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, they can be reached at 605-367-7007. Police say Frias and LeClaire may be armed, so if you see them, don’t approach them.