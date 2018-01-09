Dakota Access Private Security Firm Set For October Trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A private security firm hired by the developer of the Dakota Access pipeline will on go trial in the fall for allegedly operating in North Dakota without a license.

North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board sued North Carolina-based TigerSwan last June. Court documents show a five-day trial has been scheduled beginning Oct. 8.

TigerSwan was lambasted by pipeline opponents for aggressive tactics during months of protests. The company has said its efforts were aimed at creating a safe working environment and that it’s the victim of a smear campaign.

The state board is seeking administrative fines that could total thousands of dollars from the company and President James Reese for operating without a license, a misdemeanor carrying a potential sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.