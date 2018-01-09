Gov. Daugaard Seeking Medicaid Work Requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says South Dakota is asking the Trump administration to allow the state to require some Medicaid health coverage recipients to work to obtain the benefits.

Daugaard announced the proposal Tuesday during his State of the State address. He says the change would apply to about 4,500 low-income, able-bodied parents who aren’t caring for an infant.

The Republican-controlled Legislature during the legislative session that runs until late March will make a new state budget and take up policy proposals on issues ranging from the state’s ballot question system to the use of lakes on private land for recreation.

Daugaard asked legislators to extend an expiring law that governs the use of the lakes. The governor also said he’s proposing legislation to make South Dakota microbrewers more competitive with surrounding states.