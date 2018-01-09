Gov. Daugaard Stresses Workforce Development, Bipartisanship In Final State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Dennis Daugaard delivered his final State of the State Address today as the legislative session kicked off in Pierre.

The Governor outlined some of the things he would like to see this session, like further developing the state’s workforce. Daugaard says there is a shortage of workers in the state and a low number of those with post secondary education.

Other items on Daugaard’s agenda include: extending the sunset law on non-meandered waters for three years, loosening restrictions on micro-breweries, and re-allocating money to grant programs.

He says it will take bipartisan support and an aggressive approach from lawmakers.

“Before us comes so many issues. deferred maintenance, highways, criminal justice, teacher pay that cant be solved in one year, but a start must be made. we can kick the can down the road but the problem would only worsen,” said Daugaard.

We will have more from the Governor’s address and reaction from lawmakers tonight on KDLT News at 10.