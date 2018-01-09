Governor To Give Annual State Of The State Address

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to give his annual State of the State address to lawmakers in Pierre.

The speech in the state House chamber will be held Tuesday, when lawmakers gather for the 2018 legislative session.

It’s the Republican governor’s final session in office. It runs until lawmakers adjourn in late March.

Daugaard tells the Argus Leader he will discuss workforce development, managing state assets and extending a law governing the use of lakes on private land created by flooding.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and the Senate.