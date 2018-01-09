ICYMI: 2018 Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.’s Vaney Hirari joins KDLT’s Simon Floss highlighting the first week of competition for the 5th annual 2018 Burger Battle.

The competition features six Sioux Falls restaurants. Tommy Jacks Pub, The Market, PAve, Ode To Food and Drink, and JL Beers are all competing this year. They will be graded by the customers, who will assign up to five points in each of five categories for every featured burger they try. The categories include: Patty, Presentation, Toppings, Bun, and Customer Service. The burger with the highest average points at the conclusion of the battle will be declared the winner!

For participating in #BurgerBattle18 , you have the chance to be rewarded with gift card to each of the participating restaurants. Post a photo of your burger to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the restaurant name and the hashtag #BurgerBattle18 to be entered to win a weekly restaurant gift card drawing!

Stick with KDLT News Today all week as we’ll be highlighting a few of the restaurants and showcasing their burger.