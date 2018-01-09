Iowa State’s Push To Ban Marijuana Shirt Leads To Huge Costs

Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State University’s unconstitutional crackdown on a pro-marijuana student group’s t-shirts is expected to cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages and legal fees.

Subject to the approval by a state board Tuesday, the state has agreed to pay $150,000 in damages to two leaders of the university chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. The state would also pay their lawyers $193,000 for their work defending against university appeals, and additional fees for trial work in an amount to be decided later by a judge.

The costs stem from the university’s politically-motivated attempt in 2012 under former President Steven Leath to block t-shirt designs that featured its mascot and a small cannabis leaf. Judges found that administrators violated the students’ free-speech rights.

