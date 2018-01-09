Lincoln and SF Christian Boys Both Win Tuesday Night

Lincoln and SF Christian Boys Both Win Tuesday Night
KDLT Sports
Share This:

The top team in Boys “AA” played like it Tuesday night. The Lincoln Patriots defended their home court with a 75-53 win over Yankton. Freshman Matthew Mors led the Bucks with 24 points but the Pats had 4 players in double figures led by Alex Glanzer with 24 and Jared Jaros with 22. They improved to 8-1 win the victory.

And in Dell Rapids the 2nd-ranked team in “A” the SF Christian Chargers jumped on top of the Quarriers early and never looked back. They cruised to a 77-40 win as Will Garnaas scored 18 points to lead the way. SFC is now 7-0 for the season.

Related Post

Wednesday Swiftel Classic Recap
Brookings Claws Past Yankton 27-21
Bridgewater Emery Boys Still Unbeaten
Dell Rapids And Lincoln Boys Win

You Might Also Like